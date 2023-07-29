Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen promises an intense showdown

Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen is all set to mesmerize her fans with a never-seen-before avatar as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, “Taali.” Premiering on August 15, exclusively on JioCinema, the series promises to be a captivating journey into the life of the transgender activist and her unwavering quest for the recognition of the third gender in India.

The recently unveiled teaser gives viewers a glimpse of the courageous and determined spirit of Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita Sen, in her portrayal, exudes grace and poise as she adorns a traditional saree and adjusts her iconic bindi while looking at herself in the mirror. The teaser also showcases a photo of the queer icon and legendary singer, Usha Uthup, on her cupboard, hinting at the influential figures who have inspired Shreegauri.

As the teaser progresses, members of the transgender community can be seen paying their respects to Sushmita’s character, Shreegauri Sawant, by touching her feet, signifying the profound impact of her activism and advocacy in their lives.

“Taali” is the brainchild of creators Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and penned by talented writer Kshitij Patwardhan. The series is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production), and Afeefa Nadiadwala, promising an engaging and impactful narrative that sheds light on the struggles, resilience, and triumphs of Shreegauri Sawant’s extraordinary journey.

With Sushmita Sen’s stellar performance and a powerful storyline, “Taali” is undoubtedly a series that will leave a lasting impact, as it strives to create awareness and understanding about the trials and tribulations faced by the transgender community in their pursuit of identity and acceptance.

