Take Lessons From Sargun Mehta To ‘Boss It Up’ In Baggy Pantsuit

Sargun Mehta exudes sophistication in her pantsuit style, seamlessly combining boldness with elegance. From vibrant hues to classic monochromes, her tailored suits accentuate her silhouette, creating a powerful yet feminine image. Sargun’s fashion choices redefine the pantsuit game, making a striking statement on and off the red carpet. And this time, Sargun bosses it up like a queen in a baggy pantsuit. Let’s take a look.

Sargun Mehta’s Baggy Pantsuit Style

Embracing the charm of baggy fits, Sargun styles herself like a boss of the world in the classic grey pantsuit that looks like a total show stealer. Posing on the streets of foreign countries, the actress effortlessly flaunts her style dressed in a grey baggy blazer with matching loose pants. The lining print gives the outfit an extra dose of sophistication. Her sense of style balances class and elegance.

Sargun’s captivating styling sense takes fashion to new heights as she opts for golden hoop earrings that look like gamer changers, giving her classic look a touch of trendiness in a fun way. Her open hairstyle suits her personality. At the same time, the black eyeliner, blush cheeks, and glossy nude lips complement her overall appearance. With black boots and glasses, she walks like a boss.

Did you like Sargun Mehta’s pantsuit style? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.