Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics

Tara Sutaria, in this captivating ensemble, is the epitome of timeless beauty and style. Her presence in this photoshoot leaves us in awe of her fashion prowess and undeniable charm.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 10:25:33
Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics

Tara Sutaria steps into the spotlight, dressed in a mesmerizing shimmery pink corseted mini outfit adorned with plated ruffles. This ensemble strikes the perfect balance between elegance and whimsy, reflecting the actress’s unique sense of style. The outfit is from the racks of Falguni Shane Peacock

Adding a charming touch to her attire, Tara complements her look with a beautiful baby pink bow tie that adds a playful twist to the overall ensemble.

For her makeup, Tara opts for a smokey metallic eye makeover, enhancing her gaze with extended eyelashes. Her choice of makeup exudes a captivating allure. Completing her look is a sleek mid-parted hairdo, adding a touch of sophistication to the entire ensemble.

Behind the scenes, this captivating photoshoot comes to life through the lens of photographer Rahul Jhangiani, with styling by Who Wore What When. The exquisite jewelry, a symbol of luxury, is courtesy of Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery. The Makeup Maven works their magic to create Tara’s striking look, while Zoe Quiny expertly tends to her hair. The ensemble is perfectly rounded off with footwear from Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics

The enchanting floral arrangements by Interflora India set the perfect backdrop, and styling assistants D. Shubham J and Chaitanya Fashion ensure every detail is picture-perfect. Orchestrated by FSP Production and executed by Niharika Singh of Studio Little Dumpling, this photoshoot is a visual spectacle.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

