Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree

Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved divas. The actress is celebrating the good things in her life decked in a beautiful black saree in her latest Instagram dump. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Aug,2023 09:30:23
Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841757

Tara Sutaria, the gorgeous and talented diva in the entertainment world, has regularly impressed her fans with engaging content. She is a true fan of arts, culture, and everything related. We have often witnessed her love for arts through her Instagram share. And today, the diva is celebrating everything in her life in a black avatar.

Tara Sutaria’s Celebrating Art

Taking to her Instagram, Tara shared the pictures on her Instagram profile as she celebrates art, literature, music, and every good thing in her life in Bhutan. The diva is currently enjoying her stay in Bhutan. Earlier, she shared the picture with the queen of Bhutan. She is there to connect arts, culture, music, and film on different levels.

Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841754

Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841755

Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841756

Tara Sutaria’s Black Saree Look.

In the images, Tara embraced her ethnicity in a beautiful black net saree. She paired the sequin embellished net saree paired with a matching low neckline slip blouse. The actress looks jaw-dropping in the stunning saree as she celebrates the good things in her life. Not only this, she makes hearts flutter with a sleek bun, bold eye makeup, stud earrings, and a minimal look. However, the black bindi adds an extra dose of glamour.

Tara Sutaria’s caption, “In my favourite.. A sari Celebrating art, literature, music and the good things in life in magical Bhutan..”

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s black saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

