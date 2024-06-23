Tara Sutaria Cooks Parsi Meal For Someone Special, Find Who?

Tara Sutaria is a powerhouse of talents. She rose to fame from her debut film, Student Of The Year. With her acting skills, she has carved her niche in the industry. Her performance in Apurva proved her dedication to the craft. Besides her acting skills, she sings, dances, and cooks. Today, she impressed someone special with her cooking talent, making a Parsi dish.

Tara Sutaria Makes A Parsi Dish For Someone Special

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a couple of photos showing a glimpse of a Parsi dish she made for someone special. For those who wonder who that person is, let us reveal that he is an Indian chef, Saransh Goila. The actress sent delicious Parsi food made by her. The chef shares a story and praises the actress and the delicious food on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Okay, @tarasutaria is the sweetest! Weekend started with a Parsi feast cooked incredibly well by her.” In the other clip, she shows a glimpse of mouth-watering food and says, “One of the best Parsi meals I’ve had, it was all sorts of Delishaaas @tarasutaria you made my day!”

Re-sharing the story, Tara wrote, “too sweet youwars!!” And in the other story she said, “Awwwww so so happy!!! How sweet is this. Meals are best when shared! My absolute pleasure Saransh.”

Saransh Goila is a popular Indian chef. He is the winner of the Food Food Maha Challenge. He founded a Mumbai-based restaurant called ‘Goila Butter Chicken’. Besides that, he is the author of the food travelogue ‘India on my Platter’.