Tara Sutaria Explores Nepal’s Glorious Architecture, Visits Dwarika Hotel in Kathmandu

Tara Sutaria is a wanderlust; she never misses a chance to enjoy life’s simple yet beautiful things. When not working, she plans trips to wonderful places, sometimes within the country and overseas. Yet again, the actress is on the new vacation spot, our beloved cultural and beautiful Nepal. She is here for vacation but acknowledges the cultural and architectural beauty of the city. Check out their photos below!

Tara Sutaria’s Style Appearance-

Tara Sutaria, known for her impeccable fashion sense, made a statement in Nepal’s Kathmandu city. Her choice of an animal printed shirt style mini dress with black sheer stockings, paired with a middle-parted bun hairstyle and minimal makeup, was a perfect blend of elegance and trend. Her look was completed with white ear studs and black heels, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

In the first picture, she shares a gorgeous candid monochrome picture while gazing at Kathmandu’s heritage. In the second picture, the actress reveals her whole statement as she looks at the architect of the Dwarika Hotel, which was captured in a candid picture.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Nothing but adoration and deep love for the beautiful architecture and restoration of glorious Nepal! There are properties here that have carried forward their legacy and culture so marvellously. Much to learn from their careful, conscious efforts in keeping alive all things cultural and beautiful.”

