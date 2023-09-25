Tara Sutaria Exudes Majestic Charm In Red Cut-out Bodycon Trail Gown And Vintage Gloves With Bold Red Lipstick

The queen of hearts, Tara Sutaria, never fails to leave her fans in awe with her statement style. Whether making a stellar appearance on the red carpet or net photoshoot, her outfit choices always turn out to be out-of-the-box and attractive. And this new red gown is just the newest in the collection. The diva spreads her charm in the stunning red trail gown with hand gloves and accessories.

Tara Sutaria’s Majestic Charm In Red Gown

Wow, wow, and wow! Absolutely a heartthrob in this masterpiece gown. The strapless bodice accentuates Tara’s beautiful shoulders and neckline. The cut-out detail in her bodice makes a bow design that looks attractive. The bodycon gown with a trail adds to the majestic charm. But wait, there is more! The vintage matching hand gloves with ruffle detailing give her that queen vibes.

How To Accessories?

Well, get ready to be blown with the charm of Tara Sutaria in the hot red ensemble with the alluring makeup. The sleek eyeliner gives her a sense of sophistication. With the dewy makeup and the bold red lipstick shade, she looks nothing short of a princess. The clean bun hairstyle helps her outfit to get into the spotlight. Not to forget the gold stud earrings, which add that needed glam to the overall appearance.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Tara Sutaria flaunts her majestic charm in photos captured by Rohan Shrestha for Exhibit Magazine.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.