ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria feels 'so good to be bad' recalling Ek Villain Returns memories

Tara Sutaria recalls the time she spent shooting for her film Ek Villain Returns and expresses her feelings in her latest Instagram dump. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jul,2023 10:25:50
Tara Sutaria feels 'so good to be bad' recalling Ek Villain Returns memories 839063

Tara Sutaria is a very rounded and emotional person. She gets connected with everything and everyone she has worked with. One of her such experiences was with Ek Villain Returns. It has been one year since the film. She found good friends, amazing times, and memories in her life. Recalling that today, the diva shared throwback pictures.

In the latest Instagram dump, Tara Sutaria recalled the time she was shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Though her film couldn’t perform well at the box office, every chapter teaches you something, and she has learned her lessons and had great memories while shooting for the film.

In the caption, she said, “Time flies.. And it was SO good to be bad🖤😉
Today’s a year since #EkVillainReturns released, and with it came so many firsts. Some of the most wonderful memories making this picture.”

She dropped pictures from the movie, shooting, promotions, and candid moments—also, the poster of the song Shaamat which she sang along with Ankit Tiwari. Tara Sutaria had a bundle of fun and experiences. While the pictures show her happy and overwhelmed self enjoying every bit.

The film also featured Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham in lead roles. It was the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

What do you think about it? Please drop your views in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes - No Wonder She's a Water Baby 838235
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes – No Wonder She’s a Water Baby
In Pics: Tara Sutaria ups her swag bar in white co-ords 836422
In Pics: Tara Sutaria ups her swag bar in white co-ords
Tara Sutaria Out For Vacation With Sister Pia Sutaria; See Pics 835640
Tara Sutaria Out For Vacation With Sister Pia Sutaria; See Pics
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Glam Weekend 834633
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria’s Glam Weekend
Tara Sutaria Is Delighted To Meet The Special Person; Find Out Who? 834263
Tara Sutaria Is Delighted To Meet The Special Person; Find Out Who?
Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics 833071
Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Earns Rs 16 Crore on Day 2 839089
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Earns Rs 16 Crore on Day 2
Payday To Star Wars: August 2023 Special Free Games For Gamers On Prime Gaming 839060
Payday To Star Wars: August 2023 Special Free Games For Gamers On Prime Gaming
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet shoutout to ‘Rocky’ aka Ranveer Singh is winning internet 839052
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet shoutout to ‘Rocky’ aka Ranveer Singh is winning internet
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable 838902
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl 838878
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl
Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838853
Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures
Read Latest News