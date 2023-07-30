Tara Sutaria feels 'so good to be bad' recalling Ek Villain Returns memories

Tara Sutaria is a very rounded and emotional person. She gets connected with everything and everyone she has worked with. One of her such experiences was with Ek Villain Returns. It has been one year since the film. She found good friends, amazing times, and memories in her life. Recalling that today, the diva shared throwback pictures.

In the latest Instagram dump, Tara Sutaria recalled the time she was shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Though her film couldn’t perform well at the box office, every chapter teaches you something, and she has learned her lessons and had great memories while shooting for the film.

In the caption, she said, “Time flies.. And it was SO good to be bad🖤😉

Today’s a year since #EkVillainReturns released, and with it came so many firsts. Some of the most wonderful memories making this picture.”

She dropped pictures from the movie, shooting, promotions, and candid moments—also, the poster of the song Shaamat which she sang along with Ankit Tiwari. Tara Sutaria had a bundle of fun and experiences. While the pictures show her happy and overwhelmed self enjoying every bit.

The film also featured Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham in lead roles. It was the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

