Tara Sutaria Gets Nostalgic, Recreating a 70’s Photograph of Her Mom for Mother’s Day!

Tara Sutaria, the stunning diva of the entertainment world, never ceases to astound her fans with her wardrobe and performance choices. The Queen of Hearts never ceases to amaze her followers with her unique dress choices. She always experiments with unique fashion, whether on the red carpet or in an Instagram post. This time, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, she recreates a ditto look of her mom. Take a peek below:

Tara Sutaria’s 70’s Look Appearance-

In her Instagram post, the Bollywood actress donned a striking 70’s look. She looked resplendent in a red outfit, complemented by a middle-parted wavy bangs and open tresses hairstyle. Her glam makeup, featuring brown eyeshadow, kajal kohl, peach blushy cheeks, and glossy lips, added a touch of elegance. To complete her look, she wore red and white striped earrings, handmade by her, showcasing her creativity and attention to detail.

In the first photo, she shared a collage picture of herself with her mom in the same look and outfit, opting for the same candid pose. In the second picture, she shared a picture of her mom with the same look. Lastly, she shared a solo close-up look as she showed her work of art.

Tara Sutaria’s simplicity in the photos makes hearts flutter. Her innovative fashion and 70s vibes leave us in awe.

