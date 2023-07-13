Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics

The stunning Tara Sutaria is a regular interest in news headlines. She knows how to pull attention with her style and statement. Her top-notch acting skills have always been in the talk. Whether ethnic or western, she has a hack to pull every style elegantly. Check out her glamorous look in Kaftan in her latest Instagram dump.

Tara Sutaria’s Glamorous Look In Kaftan

The diva shared new pictures from her cover photoshoot on her Instagram account. In the new cover photo, she wore a yellow shimmery kaftan with a low neckline. The stunning chandbaliyan and rings accessorized her look. Her open hairstyle, gold eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lips added to her glam.

She posed in an aesthetic place with amazing light. Tara is known to captivate her fans through her every new avatar. She captioned the post, ” Something so glamourous and graceful about a kaftan(with a yellow heart).” Earlier, she dropped a cover photo of the same magazine showing her sugar and spice look in the photo.

The talented Tara Sutaria is a top choice for filmmakers, brands, and organizations. She is a brand ambassador of skincare brand Bobbi Brown. And many stylists chose her to slay in their ensemble at the runaway. She has constantly amazed her fans.

