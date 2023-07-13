ADVERTISEMENT
Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics

Tara Sutaria has a unique taste for fashion. The diva is grabbing attention with her glamourous look in Kaftan in her late Instagram dump; check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jul,2023 05:05:38
Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics 833071

The stunning Tara Sutaria is a regular interest in news headlines. She knows how to pull attention with her style and statement. Her top-notch acting skills have always been in the talk. Whether ethnic or western, she has a hack to pull every style elegantly. Check out her glamorous look in Kaftan in her latest Instagram dump.

Tara Sutaria’s Glamorous Look In Kaftan

The diva shared new pictures from her cover photoshoot on her Instagram account. In the new cover photo, she wore a yellow shimmery kaftan with a low neckline. The stunning chandbaliyan and rings accessorized her look. Her open hairstyle, gold eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lips added to her glam.

She posed in an aesthetic place with amazing light. Tara is known to captivate her fans through her every new avatar. She captioned the post, ” Something so glamourous and graceful about a kaftan(with a yellow heart).” Earlier, she dropped a cover photo of the same magazine showing her sugar and spice look in the photo.

Tara Sutaria Goes Glamourous In Kaftan, See Pics 833069

The talented Tara Sutaria is a top choice for filmmakers, brands, and organizations. She is a brand ambassador of skincare brand Bobbi Brown. And many stylists chose her to slay in their ensemble at the runaway. She has constantly amazed her fans.

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s glamorous look in Kaftan? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

