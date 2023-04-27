Tara Sutaria is ‘art’ personified in peacock theme lehenga

Tara Sutaria looks absolutely goddess like in her peacock theme lehenga choli, check out

Tara Sutaria keeps her fashion on check in a sheer peacock themed lehenga choli, that she slipped to grace the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress shared exclusive photoshoot pictures on her social media handle, serving pure style goals to her fans. Check out below-

Tara Sutaria shares stunning looks in lehenga choli

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked absolutely dreamy and divine in the designer lehenga choli. The sheer piece featured intricate embroidery work with peacock themes all over. The blouse featured a scoop neckline, with the skirt looking absolutely gorgeous with pleats. The actress rounded it off with mid-parted hairdo. Her makeup looked on point as she picked up filled-in eyebrows, smokey eyes and nude lips.

The outfit further featured a fishnet veil in black. For accessories, Tara Sutaria completed the look with diamond pieces.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “This gorgeous ensemble is inspired by the literature, art and architecture of the Catalan culture in Barcelona, Spain”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Tara Sutaria garnered immense appreciation for her performance in the sequel of ‘Ek Villain’, is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming project ‘Apurva’. The star-studded cast of the film includes talented actors Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav. However, the release date of the movie is yet to be disclosed. With her versatility and acting prowess, Tara is now one of the brightest stars in the country. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her on-screen magic once again, and it will be interesting to see her chemistry with her co-stars in this upcoming project. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture!