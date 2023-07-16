Tara Sutaria Is Delighted To Meet The Special Person; Find Out Who?

Tara Sutaria is a queen of hearts. She has become one of the most talked about actresses with her acting prowess and versatility. To bring arts and culture to another level, she met a special person. Let’s check it out below.

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram and shared the picture from the meet. The actress was privileged to have met the Consul General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani. She shared a great morning with him, discussing arts and culture and taking it to another level.

In the shared photo, Tara Sutaria wore a white pantsuit with a white crop top paired with a blazer and flare pants. She styled it with minimal style. Her open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and glossy lips added to her beauty. While the Consul General of Israel wore a navy blue suit. The duo smiled for pictures and showed their great bond.

She shared the picture with a long caption expressing her experience meeting him. “Privileged to have spent a delightful morning sharing exciting ideas and an amalgamation of cultures with the wonderful @kobbi.shoshani, Consul General of Israel.”

Also, she cheers for the beautiful journey, “Here’s to a long journey of bringing the arts and our cultures together!”

Tara Sutaria is one of the top choices of brands, filmmakers, and stylists. She is the brand ambassador of the famous skincare brand Bobbi Brown. She has also walked for famous designers like Gaurav Gupta and Manish Malhotra.

