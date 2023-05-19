Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast

Both the popular stars Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani are keeping their fans hooked with their latest posts. One shares her sweet photoshoot memories, the other dropped pictures of his grand feast

These two dynamic actresses captivate audiences with their unique presence and shared passion for their craft. While Tara’s fashion style showcases sophistication and contemporary flair, Disha exudes a mesmerizing aura with her fitness dedication.

The beauties are also active on their social media handles. Here’s what they are up to. Scroll beneath to check:

Tara Sutaria’s cherishing memories from her photoshoot

Tara effortlessly showcases her versatility through a wide array of ensembles. From glamorous gowns that accentuate her graceful silhouette to chic and edgy streetwear looks, she seamlessly transitions between various fashion genres with utmost poise.

Owing to that, here’s how Tara Sutaria is cherishing her old photoshoot memories, after a fanpage of hers shared them in a collage on their official Instagram handle. The pictures are leaving us absolutely amazed to the core. While that, Tara also shared a heart felt message for the fan page.

Check out

Disha Patani all ready for a feast

Disha is a fitness aficionado and a foodie, striking the perfect balance between health and indulgence. With her rigorous workout routines and dedication to maintaining a fit physique, she inspires countless admirers to embark on their own fitness journeys.

Yet, amidst the sweat and determination, Disha embraces her love for delectable delights, unabashedly enjoying the culinary pleasures that life has to offer. It’s this combination of disciplined dedication and unapologetic indulgence that makes Disha Patani a fascinating blend of fitness freak and food lover, a true embodiment of living life to the fullest.

Here’s what she is willing it to have on her platter for the day: