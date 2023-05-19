ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast

Both the popular stars Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani are keeping their fans hooked with their latest posts. One shares her sweet photoshoot memories, the other dropped pictures of his grand feast

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 May,2023 06:45:08
Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast

These two dynamic actresses captivate audiences with their unique presence and shared passion for their craft. While Tara’s fashion style showcases sophistication and contemporary flair, Disha exudes a mesmerizing aura with her fitness dedication.

The beauties are also active on their social media handles. Here’s what they are up to. Scroll beneath to check:

Tara Sutaria’s cherishing memories from her photoshoot

Tara effortlessly showcases her versatility through a wide array of ensembles. From glamorous gowns that accentuate her graceful silhouette to chic and edgy streetwear looks, she seamlessly transitions between various fashion genres with utmost poise.

Owing to that, here’s how Tara Sutaria is cherishing her old photoshoot memories, after a fanpage of hers shared them in a collage on their official Instagram handle. The pictures are leaving us absolutely amazed to the core. While that, Tara also shared a heart felt message for the fan page.

Check out

Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast 808471

Disha Patani all ready for a feast

Disha is a fitness aficionado and a foodie, striking the perfect balance between health and indulgence. With her rigorous workout routines and dedication to maintaining a fit physique, she inspires countless admirers to embark on their own fitness journeys.

Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast 808470

Yet, amidst the sweat and determination, Disha embraces her love for delectable delights, unabashedly enjoying the culinary pleasures that life has to offer. It’s this combination of disciplined dedication and unapologetic indulgence that makes Disha Patani a fascinating blend of fitness freak and food lover, a true embodiment of living life to the fullest.

Here’s what she is willing it to have on her platter for the day:

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online
Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online
Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..."
Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..."
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Disha Patani is all smiles as she celebrates Mother’s Day with her mum, see pic
Disha Patani is all smiles as she celebrates Mother’s Day with her mum, see pic
Tara Sutaria drops unseen childhood pics with her mother, check out
Tara Sutaria drops unseen childhood pics with her mother, check out
Do You Know? Tara Sutaria's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Do You Know? Tara Sutaria's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Latest Stories
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics
Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajiv Adatia's whacky birthday wish for Shivangi Joshi is too cute
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajiv Adatia's whacky birthday wish for Shivangi Joshi is too cute
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is here with wedding fashion inspiration, Palak Sindhwani impresses with morning glow
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is here with wedding fashion inspiration, Palak Sindhwani impresses with morning glow
Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love
Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love
Watch: Musician Kushala leaves internet awed with her veena version of Arijit Singh’s Apna Bana Le
Watch: Musician Kushala leaves internet awed with her veena version of Arijit Singh’s Apna Bana Le
Read Latest News