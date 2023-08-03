ADVERTISEMENT
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics

Tara Sutaria is a famous diva in tinsel town. The diva treats her fans with her divine look in the latest Instagram pictures in one shoulder gown. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 03:30:17
Tara Sutaria is making hearts flutter with her gorgeousness in the latest pictures. The actress is known for her impeccable style, which keeps her in top buzz. Today the actress is taking her style a level up and turns divine in a white gown like never before. Her striking look says, “I’m here to steal attention.”

Tara Sutaria’s Divine Look

Her one-shoulder ruffle gown looked captivating on her picturesque figure. A pair of white stone stud earrings added to the divine look. Her sleek low bun hairstyle adds an extra dose of sophistication to her divine-ness.

In addition, shimmery pencil heels uplifted her glam. Her silver sparkling clutch added a statement appearance. She got ready for the weekends in a lavish place.

In the first picture, Tara Sutaria faces her half back towards the camera and turns her head to look stunning. In the next picture, she posed for a strikingly slay with her style and gorgeousness. The beauty never fails to impress with her style.

Tara Sutaria recently shared throwback pictures from the shoot of her 2022 film Ek Villain Returns. She expressed her experience and the lessons she learned. She called her experience so good to be bad.

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s divine look in a white gown? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News