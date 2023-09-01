Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown

Tara Sutaria grabs the attention of the spotlight, dressed as a beautiful bride in an embellished ivory gown with puffy sleeves and a long netted cape. This embellished gown strikes a perfect balance between elegance and whimsy. With her glam, the diva makes hearts flutter with her style.

Adding a dreamy touch to her bridal glam, Tara completes her look with a silver bow around her curves.

But wait, there is more to her enchanting bridal avatar. For the makeup, the actress opts for winged eyeliner with a glittery eye shadow makeover, enhancing her appearance with blushed cheeks and nude lips. Her stunning choice of makeup exudes an alluring glow. Completing her overall glam with her sleek straight hairdo, adding a pinch of sophistication to her bridal glam.

Kudos to her entire team, styled by Who Wore What When, accessorized by Renu Oberoi Luxury, Makeup by Maven, and others. She exudes the bridal vibes in the Falguni Shane Peacock ivory gown. Great work by Rahul Jhangiani, who captured her in the alluring moment that shows her bridal look.

Marking her debut with Student Of The Year 2, Tara Sutaria rose to fame with her acting skills. Apart from being an actress, she is also a dancer, singer, and artist who is fond of sketches.

Share your thoughts in the comments section below about Tara Sutaria’s new bridal look.