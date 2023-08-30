Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics

Recently, the talented actress Tara Sutaria shared new pictures on her Instagram handle, flaunting her pink glow in rosy makeup. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Aug,2023 06:00:31
Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics 846753

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria is here to make us drool with her beauty. The talented and versatile actress in tinsel town never leaves a chance to impress with her beauty. In the latest picture, the diva is making us all smile and praise her glowing look.

Tara Sutaria’s Pink-tastic Glow

In the new shred photo, the beauty can be seen wearing a black top. However, this time, it’s not about her outfit or style but the realness of the diva. She left her beautiful brownish-long hair open, and her rosy glow caught our attention. The pink cheeks, shiny pink eyes, and glossy pink lips round up her ‘pink-tastic’ glow in the simple yet attractive look.

But wait, there is more! It’s not the rosy makeup but Tara Sutaria’s glowing look, which is like the most wanted thing. With the mere pink makeup, the diva is exuding an effortless glow in the minimal look. In the background, she enjoyed the feel of the beautiful song Shaam Tanha by Agnee.

Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics 846752

Mesmerized with Tara Sutaria’s ‘pink-tastic’ glow, users couldn’t resist themselves from commenting. A user wrote, “Very Pretty.” The other praised her look, “I’m in love with u hair and face.” The third said, “Beautiful.” While many others also shared their fondness.

Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics 846748

Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics 846749

Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics 846750

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s pretty ‘pink-tastic’ glow? Please share your views in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics 846691
Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics
Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics 846086
Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics
Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics 845858
Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845321
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It ‘Favorite Shoot’
Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841757
Tara Sutaria Celebrates ‘Good Things’ In Life Wearing A Black Saree
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics 839941
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News