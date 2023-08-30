Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria is here to make us drool with her beauty. The talented and versatile actress in tinsel town never leaves a chance to impress with her beauty. In the latest picture, the diva is making us all smile and praise her glowing look.

Tara Sutaria’s Pink-tastic Glow

In the new shred photo, the beauty can be seen wearing a black top. However, this time, it’s not about her outfit or style but the realness of the diva. She left her beautiful brownish-long hair open, and her rosy glow caught our attention. The pink cheeks, shiny pink eyes, and glossy pink lips round up her ‘pink-tastic’ glow in the simple yet attractive look.

But wait, there is more! It’s not the rosy makeup but Tara Sutaria’s glowing look, which is like the most wanted thing. With the mere pink makeup, the diva is exuding an effortless glow in the minimal look. In the background, she enjoyed the feel of the beautiful song Shaam Tanha by Agnee.

Mesmerized with Tara Sutaria’s ‘pink-tastic’ glow, users couldn’t resist themselves from commenting. A user wrote, “Very Pretty.” The other praised her look, “I’m in love with u hair and face.” The third said, “Beautiful.” While many others also shared their fondness.

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s pretty ‘pink-tastic’ glow? Please share your views in the comments section.