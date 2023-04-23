Tara Sutaria makes the most stunning bride in this heavily embellished lehenga

Tara Sutaria, the SOTY 2 actress, keeps the festive fashion in check. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures keeping her lookbook in the groove. We can see her decked up in a beautiful bridal lehenga choli. In addition, she shared exclusive regal pictures on Eid with her fans on Instagram. Check out below as we decode her look for the day.

In the pictures, we can see Tara Sutaria wearing a stylish embellished lehenga choli. The blouse featured a deep v-neck with sheer embroidery work. The actress completed the look with a sheer long embellished skirt. Her hair looked perfect as she picked it up with long wavy hair and minimal makeup. She completed the look with designer accessories.

Sharing the stunning regal moments, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Best wishes from my family and I🌺 Let’s make the most of this auspicious day to embrace our aspirations, work hard and cherish every precious moment with our loved ones. May this special occasion bring you all prosperity, good health and happiness

Work Front

In 2019, Tara debuted as a lead actress in the romantic drama film “Student of the Year 2.” Since then, she has captivated audiences with her performances in various films, including “Marjaavaan,” “Tadap,” and “Ek Villain Returns.” Her on-screen presence is characterized by grace and elegance, and she has received critical acclaim for her acting abilities.

Tara’s talents are not limited to acting. She is also a skilled singer and has lent her voice to several film songs. She has also performed live in various concerts and events.