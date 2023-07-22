Tara Sutaria Out For Vacation With Sister Pia Sutaria; See Pics

Tara Sutaria is a travel enthusiast. She often takes time off to enjoy her time in a peaceful nature and witness the beauty of the world. She is an inspiration for many. The diva is yet again off for a vacation with her deaf sister Pia Sutaria. Let’s check out the picture.

Tara Sutaria shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story, tagged her sister Pia Sutaria, and dropped an emoji of an aeroplane. The actress looked bossy as she donned a light-shade multicolor shirt. She rounded her appearance with an open hairstyle, rosy makeup, a golden bracelet, and funky black glasses. She took the snap inside the plane, hinting at another vacation.

A couple of months ago, the actress went on vacation with her sister Pia Sutaria. The duo took time off to heal in nature as her sister suffered from a leg injury. She had a great time in the Maldives and enjoyed every bit of it. Her pictures from the beachside in bikinis, flaunting her figure, went viral in no time.

Maldives is Tara Sutaria’s favorite vacation destination. The actress enjoys her time surrounded by water and nature when she is not working. Well, in recent times, Maldives has become the star’s favorite spot to spend time.

