Tara Sutaria Serves Boss Babe Vibes In Black Monokini And Beige Trench Coat With Thigh-high Boots

Tara Sutaria never fails to rule with her fashion moments. This time, the actress turns boss babe in a black monokini and beige trench coat. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Sep,2023 09:15:34
Tara Sutaria Serves Boss Babe Vibes In Black Monokini And Beige Trench Coat With Thigh-high Boots 852699

Tara Sutaria is back with a bang in her bossy avatar. Whether rocking on the red carpet or making hearts flutter with her divine-ness, she knows how to do it all with her wardrobe choices. And this new look in her bossy glam is no exception. The actress is flaunting her ruler traits with the classiness of her outfit.

Tara Sutaria In Boss Babe Vibe

Uff Uff Uff!! Can someone call the fire brigade because Tara Sutaria is setting the stage on fire with her Boss Babe vibe in a bold avatar? For the latest photoshoot, the actress dons a sultry black monokini, defining her jaw-dropping figure. She pairs her look with a beige trench coat and high-waist pants at the shoot’s beginning. As the video proceeds, the actress goes bold, showing her toned legs in the monokini.

What’s more? Tara Sutaria styles her appearance with black hand gloves and thigh-high black boots that complement her Bossy glam, adding an extra dose of charm. Her open hairstyle gives her a confident look. And the gold smokey eyes give her a strong and edgy look. The rosy cheeks add sparkle, and the nude lips complete her rocking look. Throughout the photoshoot, Tara flaunts her edgy glam with her expressions and striking poses.

However, in the caption, she reveals that she had two cheese burgers after this stunning photo shoot.

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s vibe in the latest photoshoot? Share with us.

