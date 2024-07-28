Tara Sutaria Sizzles In Black Jumpsuit With Classy Leather Boots For Instagram Photoshoot, Checkout Now!

Tara Sutaria is known for her role in Apurva, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from acting, the actress is also known for her fashion appearance; her Instagram is proof of it. Whether in Western style or traditional elegance, the actress knows how to look her best in every fashionable fit. The actress recently posted a photo of herself in a Western look for the photo shoot. Take a look at the photo below!

Tara Sutaria’s Western Fit-

Taking to her Instagram post, Tara Sutaria flaunts her glam avatar as she appears in a sleek black jumpsuit that exudes confidence and modernity. The fit features a strappy sleeveless with a deep U-neckline, a bodycon mini-length fit that accentuates her silhouette, and minimalistic design elements that keep the look refined and chic. Tara opts for classy black leather boots that add an edge to her outfit. The fit also has a funky element, with ivory and brown stripes printed on the waist-tied shirt to complement her look.

Tara Sutaria’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Tara styles her hair in middle-partition waves, which cascade on the shoulders. This hairstyle complements the overall glam appearance. Her bold and sophisticated makeup features a well-defined brown smokey eye and a peach glossy lip color. The makeup highlights her features and adds a dramatic touch to the look. Tara kept accessories minimal yet impactful, possibly opting for delicate jewelry like a gold ring that enhances her outfit without overwhelming it. In the photo, Tara Sutaria flaunts her toned legs as she poses candidly for the photoshoot with charismatic expressions.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.