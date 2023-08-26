ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics

Tara's fashion game was on point as she donned this elegant ensemble, featuring a sheer black saree adorned with intricate floral designs. To complement this enchanting attire, she opted for a matching sleeveless blouse, exuding sheer grace and style.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 08:35:47
Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics 845858

Hold onto your seats because Tara Sutaria just unleashed sheer magic in a black floral work saree! The Bollywood sensation left us all spellbound as she graced the scene in an outfit that can only be described as divine.

Tara’s fashion game was on point as she donned this elegant ensemble, featuring a sheer black saree adorned with intricate floral designs. To complement this enchanting attire, she opted for a matching sleeveless blouse, exuding sheer grace and style.

But what really stole the spotlight was Tara’s hairdo. With a sleek mid-parted hairbun that framed her face with perfection, she looked like a modern-day princess ready to conquer the world. Her eyebrows were sleek, her eyes beautifully winged, and her lips wore a subtle nude shade, creating an overall look that was nothing short of captivating.

Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics 845859

Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics 845860

Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics 845861

Adding a touch of glamour, Tara carried a stylish embellished handbag, proving once again that it’s the details that truly make an outfit shine. Sharing these mesmerizing pictures, Tara expressed her delight in wearing Rohit Bal’s creation, an iconic designer whose work she has long admired. She also revealed that these stunning snapshots were taken in the mystical beauty of Bhutan, making us all want to jet off to this breathtaking destination. In a world of fashion and flair, Tara Sutaria’s sheer black floral saree look is like a breath of fresh air, reminding us that style is an art form and she is the ultimate artist.

Tara’s work front

Tara made her Bollywood debut with the romantic drama “Student of the Year 2” alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, which showcased her acting prowess and dancing skills. She continued to impress audiences with her performance in the action thriller “Marjaavaan,” where she portrayed a memorable character.

Furthermore, Tara’s mellifluous voice has been an asset in her career. She showcased her singing talents in the Disney+ Hotstar series “The Musical,” which garnered her even more recognition.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845321
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It ‘Favorite Shoot’
Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841757
Tara Sutaria Celebrates ‘Good Things’ In Life Wearing A Black Saree
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics 839941
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Vacation Hangover In Pictures 836212
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Vacation Hangover In Pictures
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839367
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria’s Seafood Soiree
Tara Sutaria feels 'so good to be bad' recalling Ek Villain Returns memories 839063
Tara Sutaria feels ‘so good to be bad’ recalling Ek Villain Returns memories
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti epitomises sensuality in beige co-ords and plunging neck bralette 845849
Surbhi Jyoti epitomises sensuality in beige co-ords and plunging neck bralette
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress 845840
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress
Shweta Tiwari rings with style in black power suit, watch 845872
Shweta Tiwari rings with style in black power suit, watch
Ananya Panday cuts casual figure in denim corset and wide-leg jeans 845770
Ananya Panday cuts casual figure in denim corset and wide-leg jeans
Saawan Aa Gaya: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s mushy chemistry is a visual treat 845613
Saawan Aa Gaya: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s mushy chemistry is a visual treat
Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk 845626
Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk
Read Latest News