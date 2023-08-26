Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics

Hold onto your seats because Tara Sutaria just unleashed sheer magic in a black floral work saree! The Bollywood sensation left us all spellbound as she graced the scene in an outfit that can only be described as divine.

Tara’s fashion game was on point as she donned this elegant ensemble, featuring a sheer black saree adorned with intricate floral designs. To complement this enchanting attire, she opted for a matching sleeveless blouse, exuding sheer grace and style.

But what really stole the spotlight was Tara’s hairdo. With a sleek mid-parted hairbun that framed her face with perfection, she looked like a modern-day princess ready to conquer the world. Her eyebrows were sleek, her eyes beautifully winged, and her lips wore a subtle nude shade, creating an overall look that was nothing short of captivating.

Adding a touch of glamour, Tara carried a stylish embellished handbag, proving once again that it’s the details that truly make an outfit shine. Sharing these mesmerizing pictures, Tara expressed her delight in wearing Rohit Bal’s creation, an iconic designer whose work she has long admired. She also revealed that these stunning snapshots were taken in the mystical beauty of Bhutan, making us all want to jet off to this breathtaking destination. In a world of fashion and flair, Tara Sutaria’s sheer black floral saree look is like a breath of fresh air, reminding us that style is an art form and she is the ultimate artist.

Tara’s work front

Tara made her Bollywood debut with the romantic drama “Student of the Year 2” alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, which showcased her acting prowess and dancing skills. She continued to impress audiences with her performance in the action thriller “Marjaavaan,” where she portrayed a memorable character.

Furthermore, Tara’s mellifluous voice has been an asset in her career. She showcased her singing talents in the Disney+ Hotstar series “The Musical,” which garnered her even more recognition.