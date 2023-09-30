Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria Stuns In Her Minimalistic Glam, Netizens Say 'Look Like Lana Del Rey' While Disha Patani Lovestruck

Tara Sutaria is a heartthrob actress in the town. Taking to her Instagram, she shares her stunning minimalistic glam. While netizens react, Disha Patani feels love-struck. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Sep,2023 23:00:13
Tara Sutaria Stuns In Her Minimalistic Glam, Netizens Say 'Look Like Lana Del Rey' While Disha Patani Lovestruck 856997

Highlights

  • Tara Sutaria shares a glimpse into her minimalistic glam.
  • Netizens related Tara’s look with Hollywood singer Lana Del Rey.
  • Disha Patani reacts to Tara Sutaria’s new glam.

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria never fails to grab attention with a mesmerizing glimpse; whether she dons an alluring traditional drape or sultry western fits, she knows how to capture hearts with her appearance. However, this time, it’s not her outfit but just simply her minimalistic makeup.

Tara Sutaria’s Minimalistic Glow

Tara recently shared an alluring photo of herself with minimalistic makeup. She can be seen wearing a slip black dress with a low round neckline defining her cl*avage. However, it was her makeup that caught our attention. She styled her hair in a messy bun with flying flicks around her cheeks. The basic eyeliner makes her eyes look beautiful. The rosy, blushed cheeks and glossy nude lips complete her dreamy allure. In the selfie photo, Tara looked beautiful.

Tara Sutaria Stuns In Her Minimalistic Glam, Netizens Say 'Look Like Lana Del Rey' While Disha Patani Lovestruck 857000

Netizens Relate To Lana Del Rey

As soon as the post was shared, netizens felt that Tara Sutaria looked like the Hollywood singer Lana Del Rey, who has hit songs in her name like Summertime Sadness, Say Yes To Heaven, Radio, and others. A user wrote, ‘Thought that was lana for a second.” The second said, “Look like Lana Del Rey.” The third commented, “Wow you’re looking so sexy & beautiful princess.”

Tara Sutaria Stuns In Her Minimalistic Glam, Netizens Say 'Look Like Lana Del Rey' While Disha Patani Lovestruck 856994

Tara Sutaria Stuns In Her Minimalistic Glam, Netizens Say 'Look Like Lana Del Rey' While Disha Patani Lovestruck 856995

Tara Sutaria Stuns In Her Minimalistic Glam, Netizens Say 'Look Like Lana Del Rey' While Disha Patani Lovestruck 856996

On the other Tara Sutaria’s co-star in Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani, couldn’t resist praising her look and wrote, “Beautiful (with a red heart)”.

What is your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

