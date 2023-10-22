Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria takes the glam crown in sequin chevron bodycon dress, see photos

When it comes to setting the fashion world on fire, Tara Sutaria knows precisely how to steal the spotlight. And her latest style revelation, the sequin chevron bodycon dress, is nothing short of a dazzling sartorial masterpiece

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 23:40:37
Credit: elleindia Instagram

When it comes to setting the fashion world on fire, Tara Sutaria knows precisely how to steal the spotlight. And her latest style revelation, the sequin chevron bodycon dress, is nothing short of a dazzling sartorial masterpiece. Priced at just Rs. 5499, this piece is a definite steal that won’t leave your wallet crying. But make no mistake, this isn’t just a dress – it’s a gateway to glam, a ticket to turning heads, and an express pass to owning every room you walk into.

All about the outfit

The Sequin Chevron Bodycon Dress is more than a mere outfit; it’s a work of art. It’s as if a fashion genius waved their wand and conjured up a garment that epitomizes style and elegance. With a unique chevron pattern of sequins, it’s like wearing a shimmering cascade of stars that effortlessly elevate your fashion game. This dress isn’t for the faint of heart; it’s for the bold and the beautiful, for those who want to express their style and grace in the most sophisticated way possible.

Check out photos:

Tara Sutaria takes the glam crown in sequin chevron bodycon dress, see photos 863483

But what’s under the sequins, you ask? Well, it’s not just about the sparkle; this dress is also designed with impeccable attention to detail. It boasts a round neck that’s the epitome of chic simplicity, and a bodycon bodice that hugs your curves in all the right places. You’ll feel like a Hollywood starlet, strutting down the red carpet at a glamorous premiere. And did we mention the colour? It comes in a mesmerizing shade of purple, which adds a touch of mystique to your overall look. Plus, the opaque transparency ensures you can showcase your style without revealing too much.

Whether it’s a high-society gala, a romantic dinner date, or a night out with friends, the Sequin Chevron Bodycon Dress has you covered. It’s the fashion equivalent of a mic drop, making sure you’re the center of attention wherever you go. So, if you’re ready to level up your wardrobe, turn to Tara Sutaria’s fashion wisdom and make this stunning dress your new go-to. Because when it’s time to own the glam, this dress is your trusty sidekick on the glittering stage of life.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

