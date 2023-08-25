ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot'

Tara Sutaria never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her glam. Today, the beauty is spreading her charm in the monochrome pictures from her photoshoot

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Aug,2023 01:05:21
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845321

Tara Sutaria, the stunning beauty in the entertainment world, has always swayed away her fans with her mesmerizing beauty and avatar. Her style is all about class, simplicity, and elegance. Whether she embraces an ethnic look or goes bold in western drape, with her picturesque figure and beauty she makes hearts flutter.

Tara Sutaria’s Turns Muse In Monochrome

In the black and white monochrome set, Tara Sutaria embraced her sensuality and glam. In the images, she can be seen wearing a black bohemian dress. The outfit has a comfy fabric with an elastic bodice followed by a layered dress. She ditched accessories and makeup to let her mesmerizing look get the spotlight.

Tara Sutaria’s Post:-

In the caption, she wrote.”Spontaneously taken black and white photographs and quite possibly my favourite ever shoot. Shot in my trailer after a wonderfully mad day with my dear @avigowariker 🖤🤍.”

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845316

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845317

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845318

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845320

Tara can be seen posing on the chair with one leg, taking the support of the chair handle and the other towards the ground in a messy look. She held her hand with one hand and looked into the camera with her deep oceanic eyes. The actress was herself, and it was a great work by photographer Avinash Gowariker, who captured her in the perfect shots and also shared the pictures on his profile.

In the caption revealed that the black and white set is her favorite shoot ever and she had a great day with her photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Avinash Gowariker’s Post

The photographer shared the pictures with the caption, “Shot with the very lovely @tarasutaria… Such a pleasure she is always❤️.”

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845312

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845313

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845314

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845315

Reacting to that, Tara Sutaria, in the comments, said, “Favourite @avigowaiker (with a black heart).”

Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot' 845304

What’s your reaction? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841757
Tara Sutaria Celebrates ‘Good Things’ In Life Wearing A Black Saree
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics 839941
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Vacation Hangover In Pictures 836212
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Vacation Hangover In Pictures
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839367
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria’s Seafood Soiree
Tara Sutaria feels 'so good to be bad' recalling Ek Villain Returns memories 839063
Tara Sutaria feels ‘so good to be bad’ recalling Ek Villain Returns memories
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes - No Wonder She's a Water Baby 838235
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes – No Wonder She’s a Water Baby
Latest Stories
Ananya Panday Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Corset Floral Dress, Suhana Khan Says, 'Dreamy Girl' 845328
Ananya Panday Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Corset Floral Dress, Suhana Khan Says, ‘Dreamy Girl’
Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others 845303
Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For ‘Aakhri Sach’ Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others
Viral Video! Throwback to when Kiara Advani failed to name 5 south states in India leaving Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati in splits 845509
Viral Video! Throwback to when Kiara Advani failed to name 5 south states in India leaving Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati in splits
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 7th iconic win with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at 69th National Films Awards 2023 is a historical moment in Indian cinema! 845507
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 7th iconic win with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ at 69th National Films Awards 2023 is a historical moment in Indian cinema!
Shilpa Shetty Exudes Effortless Charm In Yellow Ruffle Trail Gown And Bold Shoulders 845493
Shilpa Shetty Exudes Effortless Charm In Yellow Ruffle Trail Gown And Bold Shoulders
Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics 845500
Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics
Read Latest News