Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Monochrome Pictures, Calls It 'Favorite Shoot'

Tara Sutaria, the stunning beauty in the entertainment world, has always swayed away her fans with her mesmerizing beauty and avatar. Her style is all about class, simplicity, and elegance. Whether she embraces an ethnic look or goes bold in western drape, with her picturesque figure and beauty she makes hearts flutter.

Tara Sutaria’s Turns Muse In Monochrome

In the black and white monochrome set, Tara Sutaria embraced her sensuality and glam. In the images, she can be seen wearing a black bohemian dress. The outfit has a comfy fabric with an elastic bodice followed by a layered dress. She ditched accessories and makeup to let her mesmerizing look get the spotlight.

Tara Sutaria’s Post:-

In the caption, she wrote.”Spontaneously taken black and white photographs and quite possibly my favourite ever shoot. Shot in my trailer after a wonderfully mad day with my dear @avigowariker 🖤🤍.”

Tara can be seen posing on the chair with one leg, taking the support of the chair handle and the other towards the ground in a messy look. She held her hand with one hand and looked into the camera with her deep oceanic eyes. The actress was herself, and it was a great work by photographer Avinash Gowariker, who captured her in the perfect shots and also shared the pictures on his profile.

In the caption revealed that the black and white set is her favorite shoot ever and she had a great day with her photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Avinash Gowariker’s Post

The photographer shared the pictures with the caption, “Shot with the very lovely @tarasutaria… Such a pleasure she is always❤️.”

Reacting to that, Tara Sutaria, in the comments, said, “Favourite @avigowaiker (with a black heart).”

