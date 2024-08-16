Tara Sutaria wishes everyone a Happy Parsi New Year

Actor Tara Sutaria has been rather inactive at the movies front for a while now but she surely has something big lined up ahead as she has been hunting time and again in her recent stories on Instagram and otherwise.

For the many out there, Sutaria is actually of Parsi ethnicity and while there are a select few Parsi actors in the industry, Sutaria went on to acknowledge her roots and went on to post a video of herself wishing everyone a very Happy Parsi New Year, or as called Navrozw Mubarak.

In her video, she mentioned that for this new year, she wishes that we share with each other only good thoughts, good words and good deeds. And she gave her love to everyone-

View Instagram Post 1: Tara Sutaria wishes everyone a Happy Parsi New Year

For the uninitiated, Sutaria’s mother, Tina Sutaria is a Zoroastrian belonging to the Parsi community, thus having strong roots in the community and identifying as a half-Parsi.

On the work front, Sutaria is scheduled to appear in a couple of big projects soon but there hasn’t been names attached to it yet. There were rumors that Sutaria will be a part of Rocking Star, Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups but she indirectly went on to deny these rumors but also posted about shooting for something a few days ago. The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed films, Apurva.