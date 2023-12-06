Tara Sutaria Wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ With Tempting Dishes And Drinks, Take A Look

Tara Sutaria is one of the most famous divas in the town. She is a constant attraction to news headlines through her regular updates and posts. The Ek Villain Returns actress is an active user of social media, and today, the diva shared a post wishing her fans ‘Happy Holidays’ with a glimpse of tempting dishes. Let’s take a look.

Tara Sutaria’s Tempting Holiday Wish

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shares a glimpse of tempting Happy Holidays. In the shared video, the actress shows all the tempting dishes for the dinner party. On the table full of food, there are dishes like roasted chicken, spaghetti, some starters, veggies, and steak. With the visuals, all the dishes look so tempting that one can’t resist and wants to have them immediately.

In contrast, the moody lighting and ambiance look so stunning. Sharing a glimpse of the Happy Holidays, the actress, in her caption, wrote, “Eat and be merry for tomorrow is another day to eat😂🎄✨

Happy Holidays guys.”

Tara Sutaria loves to enjoy every moment of her life wherever she goes. The diva has an unbound love for food, and her social media feed is proof of that. Also, she loves cooking and often tries new dishes at her home.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.