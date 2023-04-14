Tara Sutaria, the SOTY 2 actress is a jazz fanatic. The actress has recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures in her stylish tailored suit, prompting the perfect Jazz vibes. Sharing the pictures, she paid tribute to the legendary jazz musicians all across the world. Have a look beneath-

Tara Sutaria shares her suited look

In the pictures, we can see Tara Sutaria wearing a stylish blue tailored pantsuit. She topped the stylish pantsuit on her white shirt tucked in her pants. The actress completed the look with her sleek pulled back hairbun. She rounded it off with the perfect jazz hat.

Sharing the pictures, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Shall we dance? Eternally consumed by Bob Fosse, Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire.. The sleek sophistication of jazz and magic of the musicals, and an undeniable charm in the choreography of years gone by”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

As Tara Sutaria gives a tribute to the legendary musicians all across the world, a music buff got highly impressed with the gesture.

The user wrote, “Live like you’ll die tomorrow, work like you don’t need the money, and dance like nobody’s watching. Lol hope u get that reference. Loved this tribute for the King of Musicals. Been obsessed with him and his masterpieces. Glad to know someone appreciates such classic talent. 😌 U look fantastic in this one of a kind attire representing the arts of the 20th century classical musicals 🙌”

Well we too are definitely impressed with this one! Loving this ‘All That Jazz’ vibes that Tara aced with perfection! What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below