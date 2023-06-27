Tara Sutaria's Black And White Glow Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle

Known for her acting pros, Tara Sutaria has come a long way in her career. She is a dedicated and hardworking actress who gives all of her to entertain the audience. Other than that, she is known for her glamour and glow. She knows how to attract the audience with her gorgeousness. And yet again, in the latest picture, she is making her fans drool. Let’s check it out

Tara Sutaria’s Hot Look

The Marjaavaan actress took to her Instagram and uploaded a black-and-white picture of herself. In the below pictures, she wore a halter neck with a deep cl*avage tie knot black dress. She styled it with gold earrings, a messy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and matte lips. She looked tempting hot with her attitude and personality.

She captioned her post, “Hold your own.. Know your name, and go your own way (with a music and black heart emoticon).” Tara Sutaria is a heartthrob in the industry. She is known to captivate her fans through her gorgeousness.

The 27-year-old diva began her Bollywood journey with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and has risen to fame since then. She has appeared in many films and will feature in the film Apurva released in 2023.

