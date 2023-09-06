Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria's Goa Diaries Is All Glam, Glow And Glee

Tara Sutaria loves to vacation and enjoy the beauty of life. Yet again, the diva is enjoying her time in a blissful place. Check out her amazing pictures from Goa dairies

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Sep,2023 10:15:32
Tara Sutaria is a wanderlust; she never misses a chance to enjoy the simple yet beautiful things in life. When not working, she plans trips to wonderful places, sometimes within the country and sometimes overseas. Yet again, the actress is on the new vacation spot, our beloved Goa. She is not here for vacation but for shooting.

Tara Sutaria’s Goa Diaries

Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a glimpse of her Goa vacations. In the first picture, the actress shows her glam in a white dress with a sleek hairstyle, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and jaw-dropping bold red lips. She looked nothing short of a queen.

In the next slide, Tara reveals the glowing side of herself in a bikini, embracing the blue water vibes amidst the rising sun and greenery around. What next? The mouth-watering food in the beauty of nature. The food platter makes us feel that we should plan a Goa trip right now. Lastly, she ends her day on a cozy and cheerful note with the sunset and scene views.

In the caption, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Goa Babies. Filming has never been more fun.” Undoubtedly, with such a blissful full place, food, and views, everything looks amazing, and this is just a glimpse of what is stored there for Tara.

Did you enjoy Tara Sutaria’s Goa Vacation Dairies? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

