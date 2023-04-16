The popular Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria is known for owning good healthy skin. However, while we all definitely want to own it just like her, we might be wondering how! Well, fret not! For we are here with a video, where we caught her revealing all her beauty secrets that gives the ultimate glow to her skin. Read below-

Tara Sutaria reveals her beauty secrets

In the video, we can see her revealing her beauty secrets. Revealing about her skincare routine she said, she follows ‘cleansing toning moisturising’, she further revealed that she likes to pamper her skin most right before she goes to bed. She added on her fitness routine, that leads to her glowing skin, saying that she doesn’t go to gym and rather chooses dancing as her only form of exercise. Here take a look at the whole video-

Be Beautiful sharing the video on their official YouTube channel wrote, “Tara Sutaria has become the nation’s heartthrob since her first movie. Apart from her acting skills, we love Tara’s makeup every time she makes an appearance. So, when we met her at the Lakmé fashion week 2020, we Had to ask her about it. Watch this Tara Sutaria interview to find out all the scoop about her everyday makeup routine. Trust us, these Tara Sutaria beauty tips will surely come in super handy the next time you’re getting ready to go somewhere!”

Work Front

She started her career as a child artist and later gained fame with her debut film “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. Apart from acting, she is also a trained dancer and has participated in various reality shows. In addition, she has lent her voice to several songs and has released her own singles as well. She was last seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns, that did fair at the box office. Before that she was seen in the movie Tadap alongside Ahan Shetty.