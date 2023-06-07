Tara Sutaria's Key Ingredient For Jungli Maas Recipe

One of the talented stars in the town, Tara Sutaria, is quite famous. She is introverted but found a way to connect with her fan through social media. She engages with her fans through her regular updates. She shares her life, work, travel, fashion, and everything. And the one thing that she loves the most is food. And yet again, the diva dropped a key ingredient to the delicious Jungli Maas recipe.

The actress took to her gram and dropped a picture of yummy Jungli Maas. It looked mouth-watering and tempting. Tara revealed that she cooked her favorite with special ingredients she picked while shooting. “Cooked my favorite Jungli maas…

With my very special Rajasthani Muthania Mirchis, I picked up while filming recently in Jaisalmer.”

Her key ingredient to mouth-watering Rajasthani Jungli Maas is the Rajasthani Muthania Mirchi she brought from Jaisalmer, which she was shooting there recently.

Apart from that, Tara Sutaria has also made some exceptional dishes. Sometimes she teaches us to make cherry tomatoes, special spaghetti, noodles, crabs, etc.

The actress started her journey as a singer and then marked her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. Later she appeared in films like Ek Villian Returns, Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Marjavaan. She will next feature in Apurva.

What’s your favorite dish? Please share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.