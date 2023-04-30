ADVERTISEMENT
Tara Sutaria’s obsession with biryani is so darn relatable

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 11:50:38
Tara Sutaria has time and again showcased her love for good food. She has often shared pictures on her Instagram stories of her scrumptious favourite dishes. And now to prove it better, we got a throwback picture, where she convincingly proved her love for Biryani but with a twist.

In the pictures, we can see Tara Sutaria posing all lost in somewhere. While she definitely looked grand in her glamourous avatar. She can be seen wearing a sheer deep neck embellished avatar. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked perfect as she decked it up with metallic eyes and nude lips.

When you get a whiff of the biryani and it doesn’t disappoint”

Work Front

Tara Sutaria shot to fame with the movie Student Of The Year 2. The movie was her debut. Later to that, the actress went on to work in movies like Tadap, Ek Villain Returns and more. She owns a huge fan following on her social media handle too. All thanks to her regular posts.

Biryani- A popular dish in India

Biryani is more than just a dish, it’s a culinary experience that’s beloved by many. This South Asian mixed rice dish is a true testament to the region’s rich and diverse cuisine. Whether you’re a meat-lover or a vegetarian, there’s a biryani out there for everyone.

One of the things that make biryani stand out is the variety of flavors and spices that go into it. The aromatic blend of cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves create a tantalizing aroma that’s hard to resist. The long-grain rice that’s infused with saffron or turmeric adds a pop of color and a depth of flavor to the dish.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

