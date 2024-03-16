Tara Sutaria’s Singing Skills Are Much Better Than Bollywood Artists, Here’s Proof

The charming Tara Sutaria is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She is a powerhouse of talents with skills in dancing, acting, and singing. However, her vocal prowess often remains underrated. We have often seen her singing, and it’s always a pleasure to hear her voice. In her recent dump on Instagram, the actress was seen singing Hallelujah, which Leonard Cohen sang.

Tara’s singing abilities possess a remarkable depth and versatility that could rival established Bollywood singers. In the video shared on 8th March, the actress can be seen rehearsing Hallelujah. Her voice carries an innate charm and expressive quality that captivates us, making her a true powerhouse in the realm of entertainment. At the same time, her expression and the way she sings give a glimpse of how passionate Tara is about singing. Also, her vibe proves she has the capability to be a good singer in Bollywood.

With such a beautiful voice, Tara can be a great singer only if she steps into singing. Undeniably, she is an inspiration for many. She is not just good at acting but has many talents. We would like the actress to launch her own album.

Tara Sutaria has been featured in films like Ek Villain Returns, Marjaavaan, Apurva, Tadap, Heropanti 2

