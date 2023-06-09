Tara Sutaria's Summer Special Drink; Check Out

Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria is a very famous star in the tinsel town. With the help of her hard work and performance on screen, she has come a long way. She is the top choice of filmmakers. In contrast, the diva in real life loves to enjoy food and drink. And yet again, the actress in the latest post dropped a glimpse of a refreshing drink amidst the sunny weather. Let’s check out.

The summer strokes have made people sweaty, and everyone needs a refreshment. And so the diva Tara Sutaria treats herself with a fresh shake amidst the soaring temperature. For her refreshing date, she wore a casual outfit. Her blushed cheeks, nude lips, and straight hairstyle rounded her appearance. She looked adorable drinking the shake that looked like tea.

Throughout the pictures, she posed very sweetly, undoubtedly making you fall for her. The rosy cheeks and bold eyes grabbed attention. In contrast, she captioned her post, “Me zoning out/singing every characters lines from my favourite Disney movies (and making up my harmonies) through the day 🤦‍♀️.” Tara Sutaria knows how to deal with the extreme weather.

The actress enjoys a million of fandom on her social media accounts. She has always amazed her fans with something new: her style, life updates, or a food binge.

