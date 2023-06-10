Tara Sutaria's super fun and interesting culinary skills

When it comes to culinary skills, Tara Sutaria is not afraid to don the chef’s hat and whip up some mouthwatering delights. Recently, she took to social media to showcase her super fun and interesting culinary skills, leaving us drooling over the screen.

Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of freshly made momos

The starlet shared a picture of freshly made momos, tantalizingly arranged on a plate, ready to be devoured. However, there was one small catch—the momos were yet to be steamed! It was as if Tara wanted to keep us on the edge of our seats, eagerly waiting for the moment when those delightful dumplings would be transformed into pockets of steaming, flavorful perfection.

Tara’s culinary plays not only prove her versatility as an actress but also showcase her playful side in the kitchen. Have a look-

Making of Momos

These little pockets of joy are a delight to make and even more delightful to devour. Start by preparing a flavorful filling of your choice, be it veggie-packed or meaty marvels. Then, roll out the dough, almost like a mini parachute for the filling to take flight.

Now comes the fun part: assembling the momos! Let your creative side shine as you fold, pleat, and pinch those doughy clouds into cute little dumplings. Once done, you can either steam them or fry them, and serve hot!