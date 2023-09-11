This is what Tara Sutaria swears by every morning

Tara Sutaria, the “Ek Villain Returns,” actress has recently offered a glimpse into her morning routine, revealing her secret to starting the day right. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of captivating pictures that showcased her looking effortlessly glamorous.

Tara Sutaria swears by ‘coffee’ every morning

In these captivating snapshots, Tara Sutaria exudes confidence and elegance with her sleek straight hairdo, a signature look that complements her overall charm. Her well-defined eyebrows and dewy soft eyes add to her captivating appeal, making her a vision of beauty in the morning light. What truly catches the eye, though, is the stylish golden glittery bindi adorning her forehead, adding a touch of traditional glamour to her modern style.

In one of the photos, Tara playfully winks at the camera, showcasing her vibrant and cheerful demeanour, a delightful sight for her fans and followers. However, what seems to be the cornerstone of her morning ritual is the coffee mug she holds in her hand. This seemingly simple yet essential companion accompanies her as she kickstarts her day with a dose of energy and warmth.

Accompanying the pictures, Tara Sutaria shares her sentiment, stating, “not without my morning,” followed by a coffee mug emoji. This statement reveals that her morning coffee is more than just a beverage; it’s a cherished part of her daily routine, a source of comfort and perhaps a refreshing ritual that sets the tone for her day.

