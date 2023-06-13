Throwback To Tara Sutaria's First Coffee Date

Tara Sutaria is a heartthrob in the town. She debuted with sequels of Student Of The Year by the very famous Karan Johar. The first part featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. And part 2 features Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, and Tiger Shroff, and it was released in 2019. During the promotion of her film, she went on her first coffee date.

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram and shared a snap from her coffee date. During her debut film promotion, the diva was invited to the most controversial celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. The actress attended the show with the lead cast of the show Tiger and Ananya. The diva had great fun on her first coffee date. She recalled the memory and mentioned it in her story. “My first coffee date #throwback #kwk.”

Tara Sutaria started her journey in the industry as a singer in Disney India. Later she featured in different shows and slowly turned into an actor. The actress has done films like Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns, and Tadap. She is pretty famous on her social media handle. Her love for fashion and makeup made her the brand Ambassador of the Bobbi Brown cosmetics brand. She is the first choice of many brands, filmmakers, and designers.

Are you a Tara Sutaria fan too? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.