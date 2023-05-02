Throwback to when Akshay Kumar left Ileana D’Cruz in disbelief at The Kapil Sharma Show, read

Akshay Kumar’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz being a bathroom singer left entire internet shocked too, read

An old clip of the Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed our attention of late. In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta gracing. While that, Akshay Kumar’s unexpected comment on Ileana left the entire internet shocked, also leaving the actress in utmost shock. Scroll down beneath to check out-

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Live Show’ joke

In the video, we can see Kapil Sharma saying, “Illeana ka kehna hai ki ye professional bathroom singer hein. Humne professional playback singer ke baare mai suna hai.” To this, Akshay Kumar says, “Kabhi humein bhi Live show pe bulao” making an evil face and then bursts out in laughter. Ileana who was sitting right beside him was seen laughing in utter disbelief.

After this, Kapil Sharma addresses a woman in the audience saying, “Ye dekhlo aapke bhai.”, to which Akshay Kumar said, “Mazaak nahi kar sakte?”, he added, “Aap jo marzi karo.”, the clip then ended where we see AK saying, “Tune ye show kya banaya hua hai? Mazaak ke uppar hi toh banaaya hua hai”

Here take a look-

Ileana D’Cruz’s Latest News

Ileana D’Cruz has recently shared the news of her first pregnancy on her official Instagram account. The 34-year-old actor posted two pictures on the social media platform to make the announcement. In one picture, a cute baby romper can be seen with the words, “And so the adventure begins” printed on it, while in the other photo, a pendant with the word “mama” is showcased. With these images, Ileana D’Cruz revealed that she is expecting her first child. Fans and followers of the famous Bollywood celebrity have flooded her post with congratulatory messages and good wishes.