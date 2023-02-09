Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most promising and talented young actors that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Right from the very beginning itself, Sara Ali Khan has always been very vocal about how much she’s fond of Kartik Aaryan. She made that big statement for the first time in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan where she made an appearance alongside Saif Ali Khan and well, it was supremely entertaining indeed. Soon, it was Imtiaz Ali who capitalised on their popularity and chemistry and that’s when, they decided to work together in ‘Love Aaj Kal’. The two of them briefly dated for a period before eventually calling it quits as per several reports in the media. The two of them had even unfollowed each other on social media.

However, after a few years, the two of them were spotted chatting and conversing again with each other in different media and public events. Well, talking about meeting and chatting with each other again, they were spotted doing the same again recently. The two of them were spotted conversing with each other and having a gala time in Udaipur. See the beautiful picture below –

Viral: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Spotted Chatting. Fans Are Thrilled https://t.co/9ZbXyP1lg7 pic.twitter.com/jdtb7Oh7Ea — NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) February 9, 2023

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Is there any scope of a rekindled romance between the two folks? Would you all like to see them work together in a new film again? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com