Trendsetter Alert: Tara Sutaria Sets Western Fashion Inspiration In An Off-White Blazer Set, See Pics

Showbiz’s fashion queen is none other than the gorgeous Tara Sutaria. Her flawless style has gained her many admirers at events, functions, parties, and everywhere else she goes. She can pull it off with her outfit selections, whether slaying the red carpet or making people swoon over her divine aura. She is not an exception with her new bossy glam appearance. With her elegant ensemble, the actress is showing off her regent persona. Today, the actress takes her style a level up and turns divine in an off-white blazer set like never before. Check out her latest appearance below.

Tara Sutaria’s Off-White Blazer Set Appearance-

The Apurva actress looked dashing in an off-white blazer set and posted a picture series on Instagram. The diva donned an off-white high turtle neck, lines textures crop top, a white lapel collar, full sleeves, knee-length blazer paired with high-waisted flared pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle. The diva opted for heavy base makeup with black eyeliner, highlighted peachy blushy cheeks, and dark brown creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with white pearl ear studs and paired her look with a gold and white handbag and white stilettos. In the picture, she stands with crossed legs while looking to her left with a smile and capturing a striking pose for the camera.

