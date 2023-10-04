Movies | Celebrities

Tropical Fashion Goal: Tara Sutaria In Deep Neck White Kaftan Dress And Floral Bun

Tara Sutaria, in the latest Instagram dump, serves tropical fashion goals in a deep-neck white kaftan dress and floral bun. Check them out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 02:30:34
  • Highlights
  • Tara Sutaria shares a new photo from her vacation.
  • Tara serves tropical fashion goals in white fashion and floral bun.
  • Tara Sutaria says goodbye to her vacation time.

Tara Sutaria is a travel enthusiast. When she is not working, she loves to spend time in nature and enjoy the beauty of life. This time, she is vacationing in a beautiful place with greenery everywhere. And the new photos are tropical fashion goals in a white kaftan and floral bun. Let’s check her whole look.

Tara Sutaria’s Tropical Fashion Goals

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Sutaria shared a new photo on her Instagram handle, giving a final goodbye to the nature vacation. She captioned her post, “See you soon.” While she styles herself in tropical fashion as she wears a deep-neck white kaftan dress. In this avatar, she looks comfortable and cozy. The low neck gives a sense of sensuality.

Tropical Fashion Goal: Tara Sutaria In Deep Neck White Kaftan Dress And Floral Bun [Photos] 857791

But wait, there is more! The silver hoop earrings adorn her look. She keeps it minimal in the beauty of nature with rosy cheeks and glossy lips. At the same time, Tara’s messy high bun adorned with hibiscus flowers looks beautiful. The background’s green trees, grasses, and natural environment show her amazing time in nature. The kissed photo effortlessly shows her glow, and we are in love with her charm.

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s tropical fashion? Please let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

