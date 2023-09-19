Ultimate guide to men hairstyles from these South dreamboats: Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and Yash

If you’re looking to up your style game in 2023 and draw inspiration from the South’s dreamboats like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Yash, you’re in for a treat! These heartthrobs know how to rock some killer hairstyles that can make you the talk of the town. So, let’s dive into the ultimate guide to these dashing men’s hairstyles.

Prabhas’ messy long locks

First up, we have Prabhas and his timeless messy long hairdo. It’s the embodiment of rugged charm paired with a well-groomed beard, making it the perfect choice for those cozy, comfort-driven days when you’re sporting casual attire. Whether you’re chilling with friends or going for a laid-back date, Prabhas’ style will have you looking effortlessly cool.

Ram Charan’s back brushed casual look

Ram Charan takes us on a journey with his back-brushed casual hair, combined with a suave beard and a pair of sleek sunglasses. This look exudes classic, bold masculinity, making it an excellent choice for when you’re channelling your inner adventurer, just like Ram Charan did on his ‘New Zealand’ trip. Whether you’re exploring new destinations or simply want to make a statement, this hairstyle has got you covered.

Vijay Deverakonda’s stylish messy hair

Vijay Deverakonda knows how to look stunning and cute simultaneously with his messy hair. His infectious smile and stylish, cozy-casual look in tie-dye co-ords are a testament to his fashion sense. This hairstyle is perfect for when you want to keep things relaxed yet fashionable. It’s ideal for a day out with friends or a laid-back brunch date.

Yash’s classy man bun:

Yash brings a touch of sophistication to our list with his stylish man bun. The man bun has been a trending hairstyle for quite some time now, and Yash rocks it effortlessly. Whether you’re heading to a formal event or simply want to elevate your everyday look, the man bun adds a touch of elegance and flair to your appearance.

These South dreamboats offer a diverse range of hairstyles that cater to different occasions and moods. From Prabhas’ laid-back charm to Ram Charan’s adventurous spirit, Vijay Deverakonda’s stylish casual look, and Yash’s sophistication, you have a plethora of options to choose from. So, go ahead and experiment with these hairstyles in 2023 to turn heads wherever you go!