Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav’s song ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ wins over internet, former pens heartfelt note

Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to her devoted fanbase for their overwhelming love and support for her latest music video, “#HUMTOHDEEWANE.” In a special post, the stunning actress and performer celebrated a remarkable achievement, as the music video officially clinched the title of “MOST LIKED SONG OF 2023.” Urvashi’s post was filled with genuine emotion and appreciation as she conveyed her thanks, writing, “THANK YOU LOVE U GUYS 🫶🏻.” The accomplishment underscores the immense popularity and resonance of the song, nurturing its place as a chart-topping hit that has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.

Have a look-

Urvashi Rautela looked spectacularly hot in her green embellished cutout long gown. She rounded it off with her long wavy hairdo and bold makeup look.

About the music video

In a much-anticipated musical extravaganza, Anshul Garg presents the scintillating track “Hum Toh Deewane,” featuring the dynamic duo of Elvish Yadav and the stunning Urvashi Rautela. The song, sung by the talented Yasser Desai and composed by the maestro Rajat Nagpal, is adorned with soul-stirring lyrics penned by Rana Sotal. The music, skillfully composed, programmed, and produced by Rajat Nagpal, boasts a melodic blend of sounds, including the rhythmic guitars of Rhythm Shaw, the enchanting harmonium of Shibu, and the harmonious chorus contributions of Dilshad Jamshaid Sabri and Musharrat Ali Khan. Keys are masterfully handled by Rajat Nagpal and Suman Bhattacharjee, while the recording took place at Studio 504 under the expertise of Rahul Sharma, assisted by Samir and Rohit. The mix and master of this musical masterpiece were crafted by none other than Shadab Rayeen, with assistance from Pukhraj.

Elvish Yadav’s impeccable makeup was the creation of Rajan Passi, and Rajat Manchanda styled his charismatic appearance.

On the Urvashi Rautela front, the team was spearheaded by Business Head Prashant Appu, with operational management expertly handled by Mariam Budhani. Nikki Rajani worked her magic as the makeup artist, while Jennifer Joseph added the perfect touch with hairstyling. Costume styling was in the capable hands of Vruddhi Rachh, and Rahul Mishra ensured smooth operations as the spot boy. This collaboration promises to be a musical and visual treat for fans worldwide, setting the stage for a memorable artistic journey.