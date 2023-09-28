Movies | Celebrities

Vaani Kapoor Goes Bold In Bralette And Unbuttoned Jeans, Raashi Khanna, Shanaya Kapoor, And Sophie Choudhary Feel Heat

Vaani Kapoor, with her latest Instagram dump in bralette and jeans, is making Bollywood divas Raashi Khanna, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sophie Choudhary feel the heat. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Sep,2023 02:05:32
Hold your seats, folks, because Vaani Kapoor is here to make you go weak on your knees. The diva took the internet by storm with her sizzling hot avatar in the latest Instagram photos, and we couldn’t resist a sneak peek unstoppably.

Vaani Kapoor’s Bold Look In Bralette And Jeans

On Wednesday evening, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos flaunting her bold looks; in the snapshots, she can be seen wearing a lime green halter neck bralette, which defines her beautiful shoulders and collar bones. She paired the look with a matching bottom underneath unbuttoned denim jeans.

That’s not all! Flaunting her sizzling midriff in the pop color, Vaani adorns her style with gold bangles. The rosy cheeks add an extra dose of sophistication. With the messy hairstyle, she gives a sense of sensuality.

Reacting to Vaani’s bold and sizzling look, Raashi Khanna commented, “Fire, fire!!! (With two fire emojis).” Shanaya Kapoor, in the comments, dropped a fire and heart-popping out emojis. Sophie Choudhary also dropped three fire emojis, and Diana Penty wrote, “Mamaaaaa miaaa!! (With three fire emojis).”

What is your reaction? Let us know.

