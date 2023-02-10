As Farzi mania grips the audience across the globe, the Indian film industry is not far behind either. With supercop Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) beginning his mission to catch the con artist Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), two film industry stalwarts, Varun Dhawan and Dhanush, have joined the bandwagon and picked their sides. Stepping into the world of the cat-and-mouse chase, Varun puts his money for Vijay, as he is sure that he will catch both “Farzi note aur Farzi artist”. However, Dhanush, too, enters the game, saying that “Shahid Kapoor is just too good,” indicating that he will not be caught. Taking the conversation ahead, Shahid, in a typical Sunny style, responded to Varun. He tweeted, “artist hu khud ka rasta khud banake nikal jaunga!!” His tweet also caught the attention of Vijay aka Michael who promptly responded cheekily. The actor said, “Shahid you will regret saying this. See you on 10th Feb (in jail).” The engaging banter between the actors has certainly fueled the excitement of the fans who are eagerly awaiting for the premiere of the crime thriller. Check out the full thread of comments and conversation below –

As Farzi is all set to stream on Prime Video from 10th February, which side will you pick?

The Amazon Original series features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

