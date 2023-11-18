Vignesh Shivan Shares Cute Family Photo, Wishes Nayanthara For Birthday

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a cute family photo wishing his beloved wife and actress Nayanthara on her birthday. Check out the photo below in the article

Today is South’s famous actress Nayanthara’s birthday. Born on 18th November 1984, the actress turns 39 years old in 2023. Wishing her a happy birthday, her husband and famous filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a cute family photo. And if this cute family portrait doesn’t make you awe, then what will? This family photo looks cuteness overloaded.

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo of his cute little family. In the image, Vignesh Shivan can be seen holding his twin babies in both hands while Nayanthara is standing in front of him. What grabs our attention is that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are dressed twinning in a plain green t-shirt over blue denim while their little ones are twinning in the brown coordinated sets.

The cute little kids were seen enjoying their time with their parents while Vignesh and Nayanthara put up a bright smile that has our hearts. This adorable couple often treats fans with pleasing glimpses of their personal life. And it’s always fun to see them enjoy their precious moments.

While sharing this cuteness-overloaded family portrait, Vignesh Shivan wishes his wife, “Happy birthday, my Thangamey.” (Thangamey means gold or very precious.)

What is your reaction to this family photo? Let us know in the comments box below.