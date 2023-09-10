Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe

The classic two-piece suit, with its timeless jacket-and-trouser combination, exudes confidence and versatility, making it the go-to choice for events ranging from weddings to business meetings. Elevating the game, the three-piece suit adds a dash of sophistication with its waistcoat, ideal for formal gatherings where you aim to stand out. For those who dare to make a statement, the double-breasted suit commands attention with its bold buttons and peak lapel, while the breezy linen suit offers a casual yet chic option for outdoor affairs. For the modern man, the slim-fit suit showcases contemporary style, and the tuxedo, the epitome of elegance, is your showstopper at black-tie soirées.

Let’s decode their styles

Vijay Varma goes quirky

Vijay Varma can be seen wearing a multicoloured abstractly stiped suit look. The actor can be seen wearing the stylish blazer on a see-through body-skimming shirt. He teamed it with matching multi-coloured striped trouser and stylish black sunglass.

Have a look-

Vicky Kaushal embodies sophistication

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a formal look. The actor wore a stylish silver blazer suit topped on his white formal shirt. The actor completed the look with tough beard look, curl hair and black shades.

Have a look-

Ishaan Khatter shines

The Dhadak actor looked spectacular in his ivory satin power suit. The actor completed the look with stubble and messy hair and rounded it off with white boots.

Have a look-

So, gentlemen, suit up and seize every event with style, because in the world of fashion, confidence is your ultimate accessory.