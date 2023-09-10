Movies | Celebrities

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe

Having a carefully curated collection of impeccable suits is an absolute imperative for every fashion-savvy man, as these ensembles are more than mere garments – they are expressions of personality and power, and that’s what these gorgeous men from the B-town, Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal and Ishaan Khatter are teaching us.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 19:40:45
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850239

The classic two-piece suit, with its timeless jacket-and-trouser combination, exudes confidence and versatility, making it the go-to choice for events ranging from weddings to business meetings. Elevating the game, the three-piece suit adds a dash of sophistication with its waistcoat, ideal for formal gatherings where you aim to stand out. For those who dare to make a statement, the double-breasted suit commands attention with its bold buttons and peak lapel, while the breezy linen suit offers a casual yet chic option for outdoor affairs. For the modern man, the slim-fit suit showcases contemporary style, and the tuxedo, the epitome of elegance, is your showstopper at black-tie soirées.
Let’s decode their styles

Vijay Varma goes quirky

Vijay Varma can be seen wearing a multicoloured abstractly stiped suit look. The actor can be seen wearing the stylish blazer on a see-through body-skimming shirt. He teamed it with matching multi-coloured striped trouser and stylish black sunglass.

Have a look-

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850240

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850241

Vicky Kaushal embodies sophistication

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a formal look. The actor wore a stylish silver blazer suit topped on his white formal shirt. The actor completed the look with tough beard look, curl hair and black shades.

Have a look-

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850242

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850243

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850244

Ishaan Khatter shines

The Dhadak actor looked spectacular in his ivory satin power suit. The actor completed the look with stubble and messy hair and rounded it off with white boots.

Have a look-

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850245

So, gentlemen, suit up and seize every event with style, because in the world of fashion, confidence is your ultimate accessory.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vicky Kaushal opens up if his family putting pressure on him and Katrina Kaif to give the ‘good news’ 850235
Vicky Kaushal opens up if his family putting pressure on him and Katrina Kaif to give the ‘good news’
Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a 'stuntman' 848955
Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a ‘stuntman’
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal 848690
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal drops first-look glimpses of him as Bhajan Kumar, watch 847610
Vicky Kaushal drops first-look glimpses of him as Bhajan Kumar, watch
Shoojit Sircar advocates for Vicky Kaushal's best actor win at National Film Awards 846314
Shoojit Sircar advocates for Vicky Kaushal’s best actor win at National Film Awards
Vijay Varma on a roll; Gears up for the 4th release of the year with ‘Jaane Jaan’! 845738
Vijay Varma on a roll; Gears up for the 4th release of the year with ‘Jaane Jaan’!

Latest Stories

Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor 850229
Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor
Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code 850218
Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False 850300
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film 850304
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film
Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850210
Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown
Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times 850303
Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times
Read Latest News