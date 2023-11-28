Viral Video: Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar spotted at Kalina airport

Bollywood sensations Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar were spotted at Kalina Airport, capturing the attention of onlookers and shutterbugs alike. Disha Patani exuded elegance in a see-through green top paired with a sleek black bralette, complemented by fashionable baggy denim jeans. Her long, wavy hair cascaded effortlessly, and she added a touch of allure with chic black shades, creating a captivating look that left fans in awe.

Akshay Kumar, equally fashion-forward, sported a stylish black baggy t-shirt paired seamlessly with camouflage pants and trendy shades. The duo, radiating star power, posed together, flashing smiles that resonated with the gathered paparazzi. The video quickly took the internet by storm, garnering widespread praise from netizens who lauded the pair’s sartorial choices and undeniable charisma. This airport rendezvous showcased Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar as a dynamic duo, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more glimpses of their off-screen camaraderie.

Akshay Kumar’ work front

The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood is currently gearing up for three big blockbusters Singham 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sky Force.

Disha Patani’s work front

On the other the fitness Queen of Bollywood is prepped up for Kalki 2989 AD, Yodha and others.