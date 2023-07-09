Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan enjoys an auto ride in the town, netizens say ‘Saram karo kahi pe…’

Get ready to hop on the fun autorickshaw as we take a ride with the lively actress Sara Ali Khan in a viral video! Clad in her casual athleisure gear, Sara can be seen dishing out major friendship goals while enjoying an auto ride with her close pal. With her infectious energy and carefree spirit, Sara effortlessly rocks the athleisure trend, proving that comfort can be oh-so-stylish. The video captures her in all her joyful glory, spreading smiles and laughter wherever she goes. It’s moments like these that remind us that even our favourite celebrities know how to have a blast and make unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

Sara Ali Khan’s down-to-earth demeanour

Sara Ali Khan’s down-to-earth nature has consistently won the hearts and adoration of fans. Despite her fame and success, the actress has remained grounded, endearing herself to people from all walks of life. Whether it’s her humble demeanour or her relatable personality, Sara has a unique ability to connect with her audience on a personal level. Her authenticity shines through, making her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. With her genuine approach and warm-hearted nature, Sara Ali Khan continues to be an inspiration to many, proving that staying true to oneself is a quality that never goes out of style.

Check out the video-

Reactions

As the video goes viral, netizens were not happy with the paparazzo following them. One wrote, “Thodi to privacy honi chahiye kishiki…. Saram karo kahi pe bhi phone leke khade ho jate hai…. A hargij galat hai papes ko aise apni roti nahi shekni chahiye.. Kabhi kabhi bahot jyada ho jata hai.. Thoda sudhro..” another wrote, “Leave them alone let them breath, non stop stalking her, how sad”, a third user wrote, “She us so down to earth ladki yrr ette clebs bacho me ghamand dekha h pr yrr she is so adorable 🫶🏻🤍”