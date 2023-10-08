[Viral Video] Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani dance to Kabir Singh's 'Kaise Hua' in Doha

Highlights:

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani rekindled their on-screen chemistry in a mesmerizing dance to “Kaise Hua” from “Kabir Singh.”

Their synchronized performance captured the magic of their iconic roles in the film.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani’s Preeti left an indelible mark in Bollywood.

In a viral video that has been making waves on social media, Bollywood’s ever stunning stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who portrayed the iconic characters of Kabir and Preeti in the 2019 blockbuster film “Kabir Singh,” were spotted rekindling their on-screen chemistry in a mesmerizing dance performance. The duo, known for their scintillating performances in the film, recently surprised fans by coming together for a dance routine set to the soulful melody “Kaise Hua” from their movie. They performed the same in Doha, at Entertainment No 1 event.

Shahid Kapoor, an actor renowned for his versatile skills and impactful portrayals on the silver screen since his Bollywood debut in 2003 with “Ishq Vishk,” has consistently wowed audiences with his acting prowess. However, it was the role of Kabir Singh that catapulted him into superstardom, earning him widespread acclaim. Kiara Advani, his co-star in the film, equally left an indelible mark with her portrayal of Preeti.

The video captures the magic of their on-screen chemistry as the Kabir Singh duo graced the stage with their charismatic moves, setting it ablaze. Fans were treated to a spectacle as they watched Shahid and Kiara groove to the melodious tunes of “Kaise Hua,” and their synchronized performance was nothing short of breathtaking.

Check out here:

About Kabir Singh

“Kabir Singh,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, emerged as a groundbreaking Bollywood film upon its release in 2019. Starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role and Kiara Advani as his love interest, the movie delved into the complexities of love, obsession, and self-destructive behavior. The character of Kabir Singh, a brilliant yet troubled medical student, struck a chord with audiences due to his flawed nature and intense emotions. Shahid Kapoor’s exceptional portrayal of Kabir Singh garnered critical acclaim, showcasing his ability to bring depth to a character tormented by love and inner demons. The film’s soundtrack, particularly the soulful song “Kaise Hua,” became a chartbuster, contributing to the movie’s immense success. Despite controversy and debate surrounding its themes, “Kabir Singh” remains a powerful and memorable cinematic experience in Indian cinema history.